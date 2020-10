CHENNAI

02 October 2020 01:09 IST

The Department of Posts will hold a circle-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Postal Circle, Anna Salai, at 11.30 a.m. on October 28.

Customers can send details of their grievances by post or through email on pg.tn@indiapost.gov.in before October 15, according to a release.

