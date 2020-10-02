Tamil Nadu

Dak Adalat to be held on Oct. 28

The Department of Posts will hold a circle-level Dak Adalat at the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Postal Circle, Anna Salai, at 11.30 a.m. on October 28.

Customers can send details of their grievances by post or through email on pg.tn@indiapost.gov.in before October 15, according to a release.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2020 1:09:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dak-adalat-to-be-held-on-oct-28/article32748460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story