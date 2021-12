CHENNAI

04 December 2021 01:12 IST

A Dak Adalat will be conducted by the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City North division, at 5, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, on December 14 at 11 a.m. Customers can send their grievances or complaints related to postal services under the jurisdiction of the city’s north division on or before December 10.

