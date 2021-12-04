A Dak Adalat will be conducted by the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City North division, at 5, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, on December 14 at 11 a.m. Customers can send their grievances or complaints related to postal services under the jurisdiction of the city’s north division on or before December 10.
Dak Adalat on December 14
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
December 04, 2021 01:12 IST
