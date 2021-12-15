Dak adalat on Dec. 22

MADURAI

The Department of Posts will conduct a regional-level dak adalat at the office of the Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai, from 11 a.m. on December 22 to redress grievances of postal customers.

Postal customers can send their complaints to the office of the Postmaster General, in covers which should be superscribed ‘Dak Adalat - December 2021’. They can email their grievances to pg.madurai@indiapost.gov.in with the caption DAK ADALAT by December 20.

The complaints should contain full details of date and time of posting, addresses of the sender and addressee with phone numbers, registration receipt number with date and office of booking for money order, value payable post, registered, insured and Speed Post articles.

Complaints on savings schemes, postal life insurance or rural postal life insurance should have account number, policy number and full address of the depositor/insured, name of the post office, details of recovery and any reference of the Postal Department.

The complaints should be sent through ordinary, speed or by registered post. Only those cases in which the complainant was not satisfied with the response from division level office/ units would be entertained in the dak adalat. No fresh cases would be entertained, according to a press statement.