Dak Adalat on Dec. 21 at Anna Road HPO

The Department of Posts has planned to conduct ‘Dak Adalat’ on December 21 at 11 a.m. at Anna Road head post office. Residents may either send it by post or email at doannaroadhpo.tn @indiapost.gov.in or give it in person on or before December 18.
