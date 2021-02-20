Dak Adalat in Vriddhachalam

A Dak Adalat for the quarter ending on March 31 will be held on February 22 at 2 p.m. at the office of Superintendent of Post Offices, Vriddhachalam division, (KPT Buildings, upstairs of State Bank of India, Cuddalore Main road).
The purpose of the Adalat is to redress the grievances of the customers of the Postal Department and others personally on the services relating to the Vriddhachalam Postal Division.
The Adalat will cover all types of problems pertaining to postal services, especially mails, counter services, savings bank, and money orders, an official release said. Grievances to the Superintendent of Post Offices could be sent either by post or email at dovriddhachalam.tn
@indiapost.gov.in, said a press release.
