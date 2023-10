October 04, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dairy Development Minister T. Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday announced that farmers who consistently supply milk having high levels of fat and solids non-fat (SNF) will soon get an incentive of ₹1 per litre of milk. The farmers will have to supply milk with 4.3% fat and 8.2% SNF. Cow milk has total fat and SNF of 12.5%.