ADVERTISEMENT

Dairy college opens kiosk in Koduveli

February 08, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food and Dairy Technology College, a constituent of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, has opened a kiosk to sell dairy and other products manufactured in the college in Tiruvallur district.

The kiosk in Koduveli sells noodles, paneer, khoya, pickles, chicken cutlets, ghee, carrot milk, and ice cream among other items.

University Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar commissioned the kiosk. College principal N. Kumaravelu said the kiosk would function on all working days from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Entrepreneurship Mentoring Centre officer N. Karpura Sundara Pandian participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US