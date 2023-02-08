HamberMenu
Dairy college opens kiosk in Koduveli

February 08, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food and Dairy Technology College, a constituent of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, has opened a kiosk to sell dairy and other products manufactured in the college in Tiruvallur district.

The kiosk in Koduveli sells noodles, paneer, khoya, pickles, chicken cutlets, ghee, carrot milk, and ice cream among other items.

University Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar commissioned the kiosk. College principal N. Kumaravelu said the kiosk would function on all working days from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Entrepreneurship Mentoring Centre officer N. Karpura Sundara Pandian participated.

