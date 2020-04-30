Dairies see increase in online sale of milk, milk products

Aavin and other private dairies have witnessed an increase in sale of milk and milk-based products online during the complete lockdown imposed in the city. Ghee, butter, curd and sweetened khoa seem to be attractive items on the list of customers, who are ordering milk packets, along with the products.

"Over the last few days we have seen sale of our products from ₹1 lakh per day to ₹8 lakh per day. We had tied up with a few online apps to ensure delivery to customers who wish to shop from the safety of their homes," said M. Vallalar, Aavin Managing Director.

The milk major has also been witnessing a steady increase in offline sale of milk. On Thursday, the sale stood at 13.60 lakh litres of milk.

Hatsun and Tirumala too have witnessed an increase in online sales of milk and other products. Both these brands have had online presence much before the lockdown.

Tirumala's M. Muthiah said that their customer base had increased over the last month. "The delivery apps are linked to our 120 franchise outlets that have food safety licences and follow safety norms. We also saw a hike in sale of long shelf life milk packs," he said.