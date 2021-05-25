Daily toll at 10 in Madurai, Virudhunagar

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

25 May 2021 20:20 IST

A total of 1,358 new COVID-19 positive cases and 927 discharges were recorded in Madurai on Tuesday.

Ten persons died of the viral infection, increasing the district’s overall toll to 823. There were 16 deaths reported in the district on Monday.

Virudhunagar registered 10 deaths – the victims included four women and two persons below 50 years of age – and 1,015 fresh cases. A total of 404 persons were discharged from various hospitals. The death toll in the district now stands at 349.