Daily tally dips while fatalities continue to be high

State records 34,285 new COVID-19 cases, Coimbatore’s daily tally falls to 3,632

The number of persons testing positive for SARS CoV-2 infection continued to fall in the State with 34,285 more cases detected on Tuesday. The number of active cases in the State stood at 3,06,652.

The Medical Department recorded 468 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 21,340.

Meanwhile, 28,745 persons were discharged, taking the tally of those discharged to 15,83,504 in the State.

As on Tuesday, 19,11,496 persons have tested positive for the infection, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health.

Chennai district reported 4,041 new infections and 4,446 persons were discharged.

The district reported 88 deaths, taking the toll to 6,546. As on Tuesday, 47,553 persons were under treatment, either at home or in health facilities, in the district. So far, the tally of infections stood at 4,87,691 and 4,33,592 persons have been discharged.

Cases continue to remain high in Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

Coimbatore recorded 3,632 new cases and 24 deaths.

Chengalpattu clocked 1,870 new cases and 36 deaths while 1,495 persons were discharged. As on date 16,630 persons were undergoing treatment.

In Tiruvallur, 1,425 new cases were detected while 1,015 persons were discharged and 36 deaths were recorded on Tuesday. As on date 13,041 persons are undergoing treatment.

There were no new deaths in the districts of the Nilgiris, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Sivagangai. While 134 persons whose deaths were recorded on Tuesday had no pre-existing health conditions, 334 others who died had co-morbidities.

The youngest person to lose life owing to the infection was a 25-year-old woman from Thanjavur who was admitted on May 19 to the medical college hospital there after testing positive a day before.

She died on May 23 and the hospital recorded her death as due to COVID-19 pneumonia.