Daily Quiz | On Thanjavur

1 / 5 | The Cauvery River is essential for the production of which famous variety of rice that is widely cultivated in the delta region of Tamil Nadu?

Answer : Ponni

2 / 5 | Thanjavur is renowned for its unique style of painting, characterized by rich colours and intricate detailing. What is the name of this traditional art form that flourished during the Chola dynasty?

Answer : Tanjore Paintings

3 / 5 | Thanjavur Maratha Palace, also known as Thanjavur Maharaja Serfoji's Saraswati Mahal Library, houses an extensive collection of ancient manuscripts. Which Maratha ruler of Thanjavur was instrumental in establishing this library?

Answer : Serfoji II

4 / 5 | Born in Thiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur, this renowned Carnatic composer is often referred to as the "Trinity of Carnatic Music." Can you name this composer who composed thousands of songs?

Answer : Saint Tyagaraja