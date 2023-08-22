A quiz on the bustling south Indian metropolis
Daily Quiz | On Madras Day
This a spy cartoon in Vanity Fair of Robert Burke, 1st Baron Connemara (Connemara Hotel and Connemara Library) who is familiar to residents of Madras for two famous landmarks. START THE QUIZ
1 / 8 |
Name the ‘founder’ of Madras who arrived in July 1969 in a ship called ‘The Eagle’.
2 / 8 |
In present day Madras, there are two statues on/near the famous Marina beach that is reminiscent of the famous photograph of the American Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima. One is the ‘Triumph of Labour’. Where is the other?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Inside the DGP HQ opposite the Gandhi Statue on the Marina.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 8 |
In 1918, what did Mahatma Gandhi establish in Madras to highlight and recognise the importance of the whole nation speaking one language?
4 / 8 |
Which part of Madras gets its name from the 230 weaver families that settled there at the instance of Governor George Morton Pitt to produce enhanced quality of cotton for export?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Chintadripet or ‘Village of Small Looms’ (chinna-tari-pettai)
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 8 |
Madras is presently home to two Ramon Magsaysay Award winners (one in 1971 for Community Leadership and the other in 2016 for Emergent Leadership). Name both.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Dr. M.S. Swaminathan and T.M. Krishna.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 8 |
On September 22, 1986, what rare incident made a famous venue in Madras part of sporting history?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The second Tied Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
7 / 8 |
At which famous institution in Madras do ‘mountains move and rivers stay still’?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : IIT Madras. The hostels are named after rivers and the intra-campus buses have mountain names.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
8 / 8 |
Name the two ‘sister cities’ of Madras in the U.S.
COMMents
SHARE