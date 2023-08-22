HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Madras Day
Premium

August 22 is observed as ‘Madras Day’

August 22, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

V V Ramanan

A quiz on the bustling south Indian metropolis

Daily Quiz | On Madras Day
This a spy cartoon in Vanity Fair of Robert Burke, 1st Baron Connemara (Connemara Hotel and Connemara Library) who is familiar to residents of Madras for two famous landmarks.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 8 | Name the ‘founder’ of Madras who arrived in July 1969 in a ship called ‘The Eagle’.
Answer : Francis Day.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.