A quiz on the bustling south Indian metropolis

Daily Quiz | On Madras Day

1 / 8 | Name the 'founder' of Madras who arrived in July 1969 in a ship called 'The Eagle'.

Answer : Francis Day.

2 / 8 | In present day Madras, there are two statues on/near the famous Marina beach that is reminiscent of the famous photograph of the American Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima. One is the 'Triumph of Labour'. Where is the other?

Answer : Inside the DGP HQ opposite the Gandhi Statue on the Marina.

3 / 8 | In 1918, what did Mahatma Gandhi establish in Madras to highlight and recognise the importance of the whole nation speaking one language?

Answer : Hindi Prachar Sabha

4 / 8 | Which part of Madras gets its name from the 230 weaver families that settled there at the instance of Governor George Morton Pitt to produce enhanced quality of cotton for export?

Answer : Chintadripet or 'Village of Small Looms' (chinna-tari-pettai)

5 / 8 | Madras is presently home to two Ramon Magsaysay Award winners (one in 1971 for Community Leadership and the other in 2016 for Emergent Leadership). Name both.

Answer : Dr. M.S. Swaminathan and T.M. Krishna.

6 / 8 | On September 22, 1986, what rare incident made a famous venue in Madras part of sporting history?

Answer : The second Tied Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.

7 / 8 | At which famous institution in Madras do 'mountains move and rivers stay still'?

Answer : IIT Madras. The hostels are named after rivers and the intra-campus buses have mountain names.