ADVERTISEMENT

 Daily passport appointment slots in Chennai increased 

Published - August 19, 2024 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Passport Office in Chennai is in the process of increasing the passport appointments in Post Office Passport Kendras (POPSKs) in Chennai and Dharmapuri to clear more applications seeking services.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have recently increased the passport appointment slots in POPSKs in Chennai General Post Office from 40 to 80 daily. We are in the process of increasing the slots in Dharmapuri from 40 to 80,” Regional Passport Officer for Chennai S. Koventhan said.

Asked whether the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) located in Valasaravakkam, Nungambakkam and Tambaram in Chennai were not able to clear the applications, he said those residing in northern and western parts of Chennai preferred to apply through the POPSK in Chennai GPO.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RPO in Chennai has recently launched a ‘May I help you?’ help desk in the office on Anna Salai functioning between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to help applicants who prefer to apply for services themselves and not through agents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This is a walk-in facility in RPO Chennai without an appointment which would clear any doubts they have before applying. This way, they can avoid their applications getting rejected on grounds that could have been avoided,” Mr. Koventhan said.

Applicants mostly have doubts regarding ECR/ECNR, documents needed for residence proof, among others, he said. The primary aim was to reduce the waiting time for applicants to get appointment and to avoid rejections on ground that could have been prevented.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US