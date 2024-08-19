 Daily passport appointment slots in Chennai increased 

The Regional Passport Office in Chennai is in the process of increasing the passport appointments in Post Office Passport Kendras (POPSKs) in Chennai and Dharmapuri to clear more applications seeking services.

“We have recently increased the passport appointment slots in POPSKs in Chennai General Post Office from 40 to 80 daily. We are in the process of increasing the slots in Dharmapuri from 40 to 80,” Regional Passport Officer for Chennai S. Koventhan said.

Asked whether the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) located in Valasaravakkam, Nungambakkam and Tambaram in Chennai were not able to clear the applications, he said those residing in northern and western parts of Chennai preferred to apply through the POPSK in Chennai GPO.

The RPO in Chennai has recently launched a ‘May I help you?’ help desk in the office on Anna Salai functioning between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to help applicants who prefer to apply for services themselves and not through agents.

“This is a walk-in facility in RPO Chennai without an appointment which would clear any doubts they have before applying. This way, they can avoid their applications getting rejected on grounds that could have been avoided,” Mr. Koventhan said.

Applicants mostly have doubts regarding ECR/ECNR, documents needed for residence proof, among others, he said. The primary aim was to reduce the waiting time for applicants to get appointment and to avoid rejections on ground that could have been prevented.