Daily infections fall below 900

CHENNAI

06 November 2021 01:10 IST

875 people test positive, 13 die; three districts see no case; 33,733 people get jabs

With fresh COVID-19 cases dropping below 900 in Tamil Nadu on Friday, three districts — Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram — logged no fresh case. Across the State, 875 people tested positive and 13 died of the infection.

Chennai and Coimbatore continued to record cases in three digits — the former saw 106 and the latter 102. While Chengalpattu recorded 80 cases, Erode and Tiruppur logged 68 and 62 infections respectively. There were 56 cases in Salem and 41 in Namakkal. As many as 11 districts reported under 10 cases each. Of these, Pudukottai and Ranipet reported a single case each.

The new cases took the State’s tally to 27,07,368, and the toll to 36,204. Of the 38 districts, 28 saw no COVID-19 deaths. There were three deaths in Chennai and two in Coimbatore. Among the deceased was a 29-year-old woman from Coimbatore who had no co-morbidity. She was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on November 2 and died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 1,012 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,60,419. The active caseload dropped to 10,745. Of these, Chennai accounted for 1,265 and Coimbatore 1,208. The number of samples tested dropped to 1,05,832, taking the total count to 5,17,29,726.

The State’s positivity rate stood at 0.8%. Only nine districts had a positivity rate of over 1%. Of them, Tiruppur had the highest at 1.4%.

A total of 33,733 people, including 20,234 aged 18 to 44, were vaccinated, taking the overall coverage in government centres to 5,67,76,971. The coverage in private centres touched 26,73,253.