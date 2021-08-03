Daily COVID-19 tally drops marginally

CHENNAI

03 August 2021 03:58 IST

1,957 people test positive; cases continue to fluctuate in a number of districts, including Chennai

After recording a marginal rise in fresh COVID-19 cases for four days in a row, Tamil Nadu saw a slight dip on Monday as 1,957 people tested positive for the infection. However, cases continued to fluctuate in a number of districts, including Chennai.

When compared to the daily caseload on Sunday, cases fell in a number of districts, including Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode, Thanjavur and Tiruppur. Coimbatore, where infections dropped from 230 to 219, continued to account for the most number of cases in the State. Chennai followed with 189 cases as against 175 on the previous day.

In Erode, cases fell from 180 to 168. Chengalpattu recorded a dip from 133 to 127 cases, while Thanjavur recorded 123 cases.

In Salem, 82 people tested positive for the infection, while 75 tested positive in Tiruchi. There was a slight increase in cases in both districts.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 25,63,544. As many as 2,068 people were discharged after treatment. The State recorded 28 deaths, including five in Tiruppur, four in Salem and three each in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur.

A total of 26 districts, including Coimbatore, did not report any fatality.

The number of active cases in the State stood at 20,385. This included 2,008 patients in Coimbatore, 1,735 in Chennai, 1,568 in Erode and 1,163 in Chengalpattu.

A total of 1,45,321 samples were tested in 24 hours. Thus far, 3,77,50,115 samples have been tested.

3.24 lakh vaccinated

Tamil Nadu received 3,73,600 doses of Covaxin on Monday.

A total of 3,24,854 people, including 1,90,487 aged 18 to 44 and 99,178 aged 45 to 59, were vaccinated on Monday. This took the vaccination coverage at government centres to 2,18,31,183. Vaccination was done in 2,410 sessions.

The cumulative vaccination coverage at private centres from May 1 stood at 15,80,885.