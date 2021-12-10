Daily COVID-19 cases fall below 700; 15 deaths take toll to 36,575

CHENNAI

10 December 2021 00:03 IST

Chennai continues to top the table; 19 districts report fewer than 10 cases each

Fresh COVID-19 cases fell below the 700-mark in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, as 698 people tested positive for the infection. Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tenkasi saw no new case.

Chennai remained at the top of the table with 125 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore with 112. There were 60 cases in Erode, while Chengalpattu and Tiruppur had 53 and 47 cases, respectively. A total of 42 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem and 38 in Namakkal.

As many as 19 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each. Among those who tested positive in the State were two returnees from West Bengal.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 27,33,346. Another 15 people — six in private hospitals and 9 in government hospitals — succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,575. As many as 26 districts had no COVID-19 deaths. Coimbatore, Namakkal and Tiruppur had two deaths each, while Chennai reported a single fatality.

A total of 746 people, including 123 in Coimbatore and 91 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. This took the total recoveries so far to 26,88,888.

The State’s active caseload dropped further to 7,883. At 1,265, Chennai overtook Coimbatore (1,235) in the number of active cases.

A total of 22 districts had fewer than 100 active cases each. Tenkasi had the least number of active cases, at five.

The State tested a total of 1,02,043 samples. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 5,51,89,430.

As per Wednesday’s data, the overall positivity rate of the State was 0.7%.

A total of 2,47,219 people were vaccinated on Thursday, taking the coverage at government vaccination centres to 7,24,29,191.