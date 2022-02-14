Daily COVID-19 case count falls to 1,634 in Tamil Nadu

The State reports 17 deaths; 7,365 more patients discharged after treatment

The State reports 17 deaths; 7,365 more patients discharged after treatment

The daily case count of COVID-19 fell significantly on Monday to 1,634 in Tamil Nadu. Among those infected were two persons who had arrived from West Bengal. As many as 35,951 persons were under treatment. So far, 34,37,896 persons have tested positive.

In Chennai, 341 persons tested positive, while Coimbatore reported 305 fresh cases. As many as nine districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each. They included Virudhunagar, 9, Dindigul and Kallakurichi, 8 each, and Ramanathapuram, 6. In Tenkasi, four persons were found infected, whereas Mayiladuthurai and Tirupattur reported three cases each. Perambalur and Theni had the lowest count of two each.

The health officials tested 93,295 persons, taking the total number of persons tested to 6,22,31,863.

As many as 17 persons died of the infection. While six died at private hospitals, 11 died at government healthcare facilities.

Coimbatore recorded the highest number of deaths, at three, followed by Chennai and Erode, with two each. The districts of Kanniyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Madurai, Pudukottai, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Tiruchi reported one death each. The toll mounted to 37,932.

According to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health, 7,365 persons were discharged after treatment. So far, 33,64,013 persons have been discharged across the State.

At 3,317 sessions held at government healthcare facilities, 93,252 persons were vaccinated. Among them were 487 healthcare workers; 890 frontline workers; 24,581 persons aged 15-18; 35,739 persons aged 18-44; 18,353 persons aged 45-59; and 13,202 senior citizens. The total number of the vaccinated reached 9,54,09,318.