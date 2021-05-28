Daily count drops even as fatalities remain high

State reports 31,079 cases and 486 deaths; Chennai sees 2,762 infections; 3,09,951 people inoculated

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to fall in the State, even as deaths due to the infection remained high. On Friday, 31,079 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 486 died.

With the new cases, the State’s case tally surpassed 20 lakh.

Till date, 20,09,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 while the toll has touched 22,775. After several weeks, the number of people discharged (31,255) exceeded the new cases. The active caseload stood at 3,12,386.

Chennai’s tally

In Chennai, where 2,762 people tested positive, the number of fatalities topped 100.

As many as 107 people died in the city, while there were 33 deaths in Coimbatore, 32 in Tiruvallur, 29 each in Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari, 27 in Vellore and 23 in Salem.

Of the 486 people who died (224 in private hospitals and 262 in government facilities), 117 had no co-morbidities.

A 25-year-old man from Ranipet was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Walajapet, on May 13, with difficulty in breathing. He died on May 17 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 23-year-old woman died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on May 26 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 30-year-old man from Tiruvallur was admitted to a private hospital on May 21 with complaints of breathing difficulty. He died on May 27 because of COVID-19 pneumonia.

For the second consecutive day, fresh cases in Coimbatore exceeded the cases reported in Chennai. There were 3,937 cases in Coimbatore, while Tiruppur reported 1,823.

Erode recorded 1,731 cases, while Chengalpattu and Tiruchi had 1,379 and 1,287 respectively. There were 1,140 cases in Madurai and 1,007 in Kanyakumari.

Tiruvallur’s daily count dropped below 1,000, as 967 people tested positive.

In the last 24 hours, 1,75,542 samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total figure in the State to 2,71,63,743.

Vaccine update

For the second day in a row, over three lakh people were vaccinated in the State on Friday.

As many as 3,09,951 people were administered Covishield or Covaxin. Of these, 2,37,887 people were in the 18-44 age group.

As many as 50,948 people aged 45 to 60 and 17,285 senior citizens were also administered the vaccines in 2,704 sessions. With this, the State’s overall vaccine coverage touched 84,50,115.