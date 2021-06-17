Daily cases drop below 10,000

State logs 9,118 cases and 210 deaths; Coimbatore sees 1,227 infections

After 60 days, Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 case count dropped below 10,000 on Thursday. The State recorded 9,118 cases and 210 deaths, taking its tally to 23,97,864 and toll to 30,548.

In the second wave, the State’s daily count surpassed the 10,000-mark on April 18 (10,723). Of the fresh cases, Coimbatore and Erode reported over 1,000 each, though infections continued to dip gradually.

While 1,227 people tested positive in Coimbatore, there were 1,041 cases in Erode.

Salem recorded 598 cases, while Chennai’s count dipped to 559. There were 542 cases in Tiruppur.

Eight districts clocked in fewer than 100 cases each — Ariyalur (85), Dindigul (92), Perambalur (40), Pudukottai (69), Ramanathapuram (65), Sivaganga (84), Tenkasi (93) and Tirunelveli (87).

The State’s active caseload reduced to 1,00,523. Of these, there were 12,820 patients in Coimbatore, 11,039 in Tiruppur and 9,709 in Erode. Chennai’s active cases dropped below 5,000 — 4,683 patients are presently under treatment.

Fatalities in State

Of the 210 deceased, 109 died in private hospitals and 101 in government facilities. Chennai recorded the most number of deaths at 33. There were 17 deaths in Coimbatore, 16 in Tiruchi and 15 in Salem.

A teenager was among the 44 deceased who did not have co-morbidities. The 19-year-old from Chennai was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on June 9. He died on June 15 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 22,720 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 22,66,793. In the last 24 hours, 1,75,010 samples were tested.

As many as 62,349 beds are vacant in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State. In Chennai alone, 12,132 beds are vacant. A total of 56,171 beds are vacant in COVID-19 Care Centres.

Another 2,54,378 people received COVID-19 vaccines across the State, taking the overall coverage to 1,12,88,648.

Of these, 1,54,410 people were in the 18-44 age group. Apart from them, 71,033 people in the 45-59 age group and 25,574 senior citizens were also inoculated.

The State received 60,000 doses of Covaxin as a part of the State government’s order on Thursday.