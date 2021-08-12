Daily case count stands at 1,964 in T.N.

CHENNAI

12 August 2021

Five districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, account for nearly 45% of infections

On a day when fresh COVID-19 cases stood at 1,964 in Tamil Nadu, five districts, including Chennai and the neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, accounted for nearly 45% of the infections.

The State saw a marginal rise in cases, a day after the number of people who tested positive fell below 1,900 after 11 days. Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur recorded more cases than the previous day. While 243 people tested positive in Chennai, compared with 209 on Tuesday, there were 140 cases in Chengalpattu, as against 105 the previous day. Tiruvallur’s tally rose from 79 to 98.

In Coimbatore, 229 people tested positive, while Erode saw 167 cases. There were 85 cases in Salem, 78 in Tiruchi, 77 in Thanjavur, 75 in Cuddalore and 73 in Tiruppur.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 25,81,094. There were 20,382 active cases. These included 2,259 patients in Coimbatore and 2,048 patients in Chennai. A total of 1,917 people were discharged after treatment. The total number of recovered patients has gone up to 25,26,317.

Another 28 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 34,395. There were three deaths each in Chennai, Nagapattinam, Salem and Tiruchi.

A total of 1,62,791 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 3,91,65,548. Another private laboratory — Swarna Kamalam Multi Specialty Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Madurai — was approved for testing. The total number of testing facilities in the private sector has gone up to 216.

Another 1,07,239 people were inoculated on Wednesday, taking the overall coverage to 2,37,05,695.

Of the 1,07,239 people, 67,039 were in the 18-44 age group, while 29,224 were aged 45 to 59. A total of 10,068 senior citizens were also vaccinated.