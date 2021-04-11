Daily case count inches closer to 6,000

CHENNAI

11 April 2021 00:29 IST

State records 5,989 fresh cases; 23 more persons succumb to the infection; 1,27,558 vaccinated

Tamil Nadu recorded close to 6,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as 5,989 more people tested positive for the infection. Chennai and three other districts — Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur — accounted for over half the new cases.

The State saw over 5,000 cases for the second day in a row, taking its tally to 9,26,816. The toll rose to 12,886, as the State recorded 23 more deaths — 16 in government hospitals and seven in private facilities — for the second consecutive day. The active caseload went past 37,000. Of the total 37,673 patients under treatment in the State, Chennai accounted for 14,382.

Chennai recorded close to 2,000 new cases, as 1,977 people tested positive for the infection. Twelve more persons died due to the infection. In Chengalpattu, 615 people tested positive, followed by 501 in Coimbatore and 212 in Tiruvallur. Madurai’s daily count rose to 194, while Tiruchi accounted for 187 cases and Kancheepuram 181.

Advertising

Advertising

Districts’ tally

Other districts with 100-plus cases were Tiruppur (154), Cuddalore (127), Nagappatinam (145), Salem (136), Thanjavur (116), Thoothukudi (102) and Tirunelveli (117).

A total of 26 returnees, including eight from West Bengal and seven from Karnataka, were among those who tested positive for COVID-19.

Five of the deceased did not have co-morbidities. Of the 23 persons who died, all except one were aged over 50. A 42-year-old woman from Chengalpattu with newly detected diabetes was admitted to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on April 7. She died the next day due to COVID-19 viral pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, 84,546 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 2,04,31,588.

Another 1,952 people, including 526 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 8,76,257.

Anderson Diagnostics and Labs in Krishnagiri was recently approved for COVID-19 testing. As of date, there are 261 testing facilities in the State — 69 government facilities and 192 in the private sector.

Over a lakh inoculated

Another 1,27,558 people were vaccinated in the State on Saturday.

This included 68,869 people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities and 48,408 senior citizens.

The overall coverage stood at 37,32,865. Vaccination was held in 4,328 sessions.

A total of 2,766 healthcare workers, 6,242 frontline staff, 60,317 people aged 45-59 and 42,518 senior citizens received Covishield, while 662 healthcare workers, 611 frontline staff, 8,552 people with co-morbidities and 5,890 senior citizens received Covaxin.