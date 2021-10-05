Daily case count falls below 1,500

Tamil Nadu reports 1,467 cases and 16 deaths; Chennai records 181 infections

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu fell further on Monday to 1,467. So far, 26,69,962 persons have been infected in the State, and 16,864 patients are under treatment. So far, 1,00,038 children aged below 12 have been infected.

Chennai district continued to have the highest number of fresh cases, with 181 persons testing positive. Coimbatore recorded 155 cases, and Chengalpattu 103. Fewer than 10 fresh cases emerged in Ariyalur (6), Perambalur (5), Ramanathapuram (8), Tenkasi (2) and Theni (7).

With the discharge of 1,559 persons, the total number of recovered patients has gone up to 26,17,432. In Chennai, 189 persons were discharged and 1,917 persons are under treatment. So far, 5,50,582 persons have been infected, 5,40,170 have been discharged and 8,495 persons have died in the district.

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, 16 persons died, taking the toll to 35,666. All the dead had some pre-existing health conditions. Four persons died in Chennai and three in Thanjavur. In Madurai and Tiruvallur each, two persons lost their lives to the infection. One death each was recorded in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Thoothukudi.

Three persons among those who died were aged 45-48. The youngest was a 45-year-old diabetic woman from Pudukottai who was admitted to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital on September 20. She tested positive on September 18. She died on Saturday of COVID-19 pneumonia.