Daily case count crosses 3,000 for first time; toll stands at 911

The daily COVID-19 case count of Tamil Nadu crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time on Thursday, taking the State’s overall tally past 70,000.

As many as 3,509 infections were reported, while 2,236 patients were discharged, taking the overall figure of patients discharged close to 40,000. With 45 more fatalities, the toll climbed to 911.

Of a total of 70,997 cases*, the number of persons undergoing treatment stood at 30,064.

Cases continued to rise in many districts apart from Chennai and its neighbouring areas. In fact, Krishnagiri was the only district where no new cases were reported on Thursday.

Chennai recorded a new high with 1,834 fresh infections, taking its overall case count to 47,650. Madurai and Vellore registered a sharp rise in infections with 204 (including one imported) and 172 (including four imported) cases, respectively. Ramanathapuram also saw a spike in cases, with 140 fresh infections. Chengalpattu had 191 cases, while Tiruvallur had 170 and Kancheepuram 98. There were 68 cases in Theni, 59 in Salem, 47 in Kanniyakumari and 43 in Tiruvannamalai. A total of 151 persons who had returned from other States and from abroad tested positive. They included 32 persons from Karnataka, 19 from Rajasthan, 13 from Kerala and 17 from Maharashtra.

With 32,543 samples having been tested, the total figure increased to 10,08,974.

Of the 45 fatalities, 29 persons died at government hospitals and 16 at private hospitals. Forty-two of them had co-morbid conditions. A 31-year-old woman with diabetes, hypothyroidism and obesity was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on June 23, with complaints of difficulty in breathing and “generalised body pain” for seven days. She died the next day due to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. A 35-year-old woman with old pulmonary tuberculosis was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital on June 22 and died on the same day due to community acquired pneumonia and COVID-19. A 40-year-old man with tuberculosis, HIV, malignancy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on June 13 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia. His death was recorded in Thursday’s bulletin.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)