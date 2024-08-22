Ayurvedic and natural FMCG company Dabur India Limited has signed a facilitation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Tamil Nadu to set up a new consumer goods manufacturing facility in the State, which will be Dabur’s first such unit in South India. The MoU outlines an approved Phase 1 investment of Rs 135 crore, scaling up to Rs 400 crore over a period of five years.

This project is expected to generate direct employment for around 250 people, besides creating thousands of indirect job opportunities.

Dabur’s state-of-the-art multi-category manufacturing facility will be set up in SIPCOT Tindivanam, Tamil Nadu. This will be amongst Dabur’s most-modern and environment-friendly manufacturing facilities with the capacity to manufacture a range of Dabur’s products for the southern market.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa posted a message on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Welcome to Tamil Nadu, @DaburIndia ! In fact, welcome to South India! In the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin today signed an MoU with Dabur for the establishment of a world-class manufacturing plant, their first in South India, at the SIPCOT Food Park in #Tindivanam, Villupuram district. Dabur will invest ₹400 crore in this facility which will create 250+ jobs. More importantly, it will open up new opportunities for farmers in the nearby delta region to sell agroproduce to be processed in this facility (sic).”

“Our Chief Minister, hailing from the delta and myself being an MLA from the region too, it gives me immense pleasure to bring the right kind of food processing industrial linkages to the Delta region (sic).”

Dabur India Limited chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra said: “This investment will allow us to better serve the growing demand for our products in South India and strengthen our market presence in the region. We look forward to contributing to Tamil Nadu’s economic development by creating jobs and working closely with local vendors and supplier partners.”

“Our new facility at SIPCOT will be equipped with the latest technology, allowing us to maintain the highest standards of quality and operational efficiency in everything we produce. This will also enhance our sourcing of agricultural produce from local farmers in Tamil Nadu,” Dabur India Limited global head of operations Rahul Awasthi said.