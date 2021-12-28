DA hiked for govt. staff, teachers, pensioners

CHENNAI

Employees of C & D categories to get ₹3,000 in Pongal gift

Ahead of the Pongal festival, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday increased the dearness allowance for State government employees, teachers and pensioners from 17% to 31% with effect from January 1. The announcement means an additional expenditure of ₹8,724 crore a year.

The government also announced ₹3,000 in Pongal gift for the employees of the C and D categories and ₹500 for pensioners. Those on the special scale of pay will get ₹1,000 and those who were on the special scale of pay and have been receiving a special pension after retirement, including former Village Administrative Officers, will get ₹500. The measure will cost the exchequer ₹169.56 crore.

An official release said that despite the financial burden, the government took the decision for the welfare of the employees.

In a suo motu statement in the Assembly on September 7, Mr. Stalin said the dearness allowance for government employees, teachers and pensioners and others would be increased from January 1, 2022.

Teachers’ associations have thanked the Chief Minister for increasing the dearness allowance. The Professors Forum of Madras University called the decision “a welcome gesture towards all government staff members who battled COVID-19 and worked through the pandemic”.

Anna University Teachers Association rued there was no announcement on the surrender of earned leave.

P. Patrick Raymond, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation, recalled the meetings government employees and associations had held to ensure they received their dues.

The decision was welcomed by 16 lakh teachers, government employees and pensioners, he said.