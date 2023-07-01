D. Karthikeyan named secretary of T.N.’s Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department

July 01, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday transferred Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan and posted him as Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department. He replaces Shiv Das Meena, who has assumed charge as Chief Secretary.

Reeta Harish Thakkar, Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department replaces Mangat Ram Sharma as Secretary Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Minorities Welfare Department.

The services of Vishu Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Greater Chennai Corporation are placed at the disposal of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) for appointment as its Joint Managing Director (Finance), a post that was previously held by Prashant M Wadnere.

Anand Mohan, Commissioner, Corporation of Nagercoil, will replace Vishu Mahajan as Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Greater Chennai Corporation.

In an interchange of roles, A. Annadurai is appointed as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and S. Prabhakar will assume charge as Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project Director. Mr. Prabhakar shall also hold additional charge as Project Director, Chennai - Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor and also function as Managing Director Tamil Nadu Road Development Company.

K. Elambahavath, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation shall hold full additional charge of the post of officer on Special Duty, Magalir Urimaithogal Project.

Archana Patnaik, Chairperson, Teachers Recruitment Board, shall hold additional charge of Chairperson, Medical Services Recruitment Board. N. Subbalyan, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, shall hold full additional charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty, Kalaignar Centenary Function