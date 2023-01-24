Czech Republic looking to strengthen cooperation with Tamil Nadu, says Ambassador

January 24, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Czech Republic sees a huge potential for cooperation with Tamil Nadu in areas such as aerospace, defence and education, Ambassador Eliska Zigova of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in New Delhi, said in Chennai on Tuesday.

Ms. Zigova met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues including Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, along with Ar Rm Arun, Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Chennai.

“Since I have taken over as new Ambassador for the Czech Republic, I had an introductory meeting with the Chief Minister and his other colleagues and also discussed specific areas of interest. It was a cordial and good meeting,” Ms. Zigova told The Hindu.

The Ambassador pointed out that the relationship between the Czech Republic and India has been very good, and now, focus is on working on areas of possible cooperation.

Ms. Zigova said Czech can contribute in terms of offering know-how and technology and development. Education is another key focus area of cooperation as there are already a large number of Indian students, including from Tamil Nadu, studying in the Czech Republic. The students are interested in engineering, medicine and Information Technology. Arts and agriculture could also be potential areas going forward, Ms. Zigova said. Culture and tourism could be another potential area of cooperation between Tamil Nadu and the Czech Republic. “We are planning to organise road shows on tourism,” Ms. Zigova said.

Mr. Arun said Czech is keen to expand its business globally and is looking at India in a big manner. Tamil Nadu, the most industrial State is best suited for that vision in areas such as aerospace and defence.

MoU signed on courses for Indian students

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Springboards, a unit of Chennai-based Valingro Private Limited (a group focused on sectors including semiconductors, engineering design and corporate training) and Prague College, (a subsidiary of Prague City University), Czech Republic, was signed in the presence of the Ambassador.

As per the MoU, the college will offer two courses to all Indian students. The courses include a foundation diploma in Business (Distance Learning), a one-year course and a B.A. (Hons) in International Finance. A Business Accounting (blended) one-year course, in which Indian students can join while they are in 5th semester or on completion of their undergraduate degree in commerce and related courses, will also be offered. The programmes will be conducted online and short residential sessions in Prague, Czech are planned in the curriculum for willing students