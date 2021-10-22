Tamil Nadu

Czech Republic diplomat calls on CM

Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, Milan Hovorka, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.


