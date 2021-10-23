Czech film festival begins

CHENNAI

23 October 2021 01:01 IST

Two films to be screened today

The State government has been focusing on all verticals of tourism and taken steps to develop it, M. Mathiventhan, Minister of Tourism, said here on Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Czech Film Festival organised by Consulate of Czech Republic in Chennai and Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation.

Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czhech Republic, said tourism was one of the worst-hit sectors owing to COVID-19 and there was a need to put in place measures to revive tourism. “People should once again be prepared to take flights and travel and get back to discovering new destinations,” he said.

B. Chandra Mohan, principal secretary, Tourism Department, said while people from Tamil Nadu find Czech Republic an interesting destination, those from that country visit the State seeking wellness or to visit spiritual centre here.

Actor Poornima Bhagyaraj and Ar. Rm. Arun, honorary consul of the Czech Republic in Chennai, spoke.

As part of this festival, Kalya and Enjoy The World With You will be screened on October 23 at Tagore Film Centre in Raja Annamalaipuram.