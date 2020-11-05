Cyclonic circulation triggers rain in Chennai

Swift action: Civic workers clearing a blockage to a storm drain in Chennai.

CHENNAI

05 November 2020 00:13 IST

Mettupalayam in Coimbatore records 7 cm rain

Rainfall resumed over Chennai and its neighbourhood on Wednesday after a gap of a few days due to the presence of a weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, indicating heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning in some parts of the State till November 8.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said a cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal persisted and triggered intermittent rain in the State.

Several parts of Chennai received moderate showers on Wednesday morning. Various weather stations received moderate rain, including Anna University (4 cm), Ennore port and Meenambakkam (3 cm) till 5.30 p.m.

The sharp spell of rain caused water-logging in many areas, including Santhome, Padi, Triplicane and Anna Nagar on Wednesday morning.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a few weather stations recorded rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Wednesday. Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district registered 7 cm, the highest amount of rainfall for the day.

This is set to gradually increase in the coming days of the week. Many parts, particularly coastal and south Tamil Nadu, are set to get light to moderate rain.

Heavy rain is likely over one or two places in Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi districts till November 7. On Sunday, isolated heavy rain is possible over south Tamil Nadu, he said.

Chennai may continue to experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall in some areas till Friday. The maximum temperature will be close to normal, around 29 degree Celsius, in the city.

“We have started providing weather forecasts for the common alert protocol developed by the National Disaster Management Authority. We are collaborating with the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority for the early warning initiative. Chennai residents will get alerts on their mobile phones,” he added.