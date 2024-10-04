Cyclonic circulation to bring rain across Tamil Nadu; wetter spells in north

There will be light to moderate rain across many parts of Tamil Nadu till October 10, ensuring a wet start to October. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast that a cyclonic circulation will bring rain to several districts till October 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State is experiencing a transition phase as the Southwest monsoon has begun to withdraw from other parts of the country. The RMC has forecast enhanced rainfall activity over the State for a week covering most weather stations. Stations in northern parts of the State may get more rain compared to those in the districts.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday (October 4, 2024), several weather stations received rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity. Vanur in Villupuram recorded the heaviest rainfall of 8 cm.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the next two to three days, the daytime temperature is likely to remain above normal at many weather stations and would be offset by evening showers. The warm maximum temperature would gradually drop, said officials.

On Friday (October 4, 2024), wet spells continued with Kadavur in Karur (6 cm), Pochampalli in Krishnagiri (4 cm), Aduthurai in Thanjavur (5 cm) and Madurai, Erode (3 cm each) receiving moderate rainfall till 6 p.m.

On Saturday, one or two places in 13 districts, including Perambalur, Tiruchi, Erode, Cuddalore and Salem, may get heavy rainfall up to 12. 4 cm. Other districts such as Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Sivagangai and ghat areas of Coimbatore district are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday. A similar weather trend of heavy rainfall covering many districts, particularly in northern Tamil Nadu, would continue till October 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maps in the RMC’s bulletin indicate rainfall covering a wide swathe of the region in yellow and prospects of heavy rainfall in various districts. In the runup to the Northeast monsoon, that is likely to set in around the third week of October, the RMC expects an increase in rainfall activity.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said a cyclonic circulation over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal, which is moving westwards, would trigger fairly widespread rainfall over north and interior parts of the State. Another cyclonic circulation expected around October 9 and October 10 would sustain the wet spell over the State, he said. Chennai too has chances of light to moderate rainfall in some areas during the weekend.

The State has so far received an overall 1 cm of rainfall against its usual share of 1.7 cm of rainfall since October 1. This would be logged into the Northeast monsoon rainfall that is to arrive later in the month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.