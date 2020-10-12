Tamil Nadu

Cyclone warning issued

Service suspended: Authorities have stopped issuing tokens to boats until further notice.  

Port officials at Pamban have issued a cyclone warning after a depression formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday, lying centred near south-southwest of Visakhapatnam about 490 km southeast of Kakinada and 520 km east-southeast of Narsapur.

Officials of the Fisheries Department have asked fishermen not to venture into the sea. Tokens would not be issued and mechanised boatmen had been told not to put out to sea until further notice, a release said.

