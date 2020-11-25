Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu CM announces public holiday in 13 districts on November 26

CHENNAI

People living in low-lying areas have been asked to go to relief camps set up by the State government

In view of Cyclone Nivar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday announced a public holiday on November 26 for 13 districts, which are expected to be affected by the cyclone.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Chembarambakkam reservoir near Chennai, Mr. Palaniswami said the public holiday would be for 13 districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Perambalur.

He said that the government had alerted fishermen involved in deep-sea fishing and they have returned to safety. The State government was taking all steps to ensure the safety of the general public from the cyclone, he said.

To a query on relief and compensation, the CM said there was a system in place for this and it would be implemented like before. Replying to another query, Mr. Palaniswami said most of the farmers have got insurance cover.

Rural Industries Minister P. Benjamin, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra and senior officials accompanied the CM to the Chembarambakkam reservoir.

In another press conference at Ezhilagam here, Minister for Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar appealed to people living in low-lying areas to come to relief camps set up by the State government.

Relief camps have been set up to accommodate about 13 lakh people and eight helicopters were kept ready for any rescue operations, the Minister said.