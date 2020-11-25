Tamil Nadu

Watch | Cyclone Nivar: scenes from across Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Net Desk 25 November 2020 13:55 IST
A video showing different locations in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Nivar moves close to cross the coasts

Incessant heavy rainfall lashed several areas in and around Chennai as the severe cyclonic storm Nivar approached closer to the coast on Wednesday. According to the Indian Met Department, Nivar is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26.

