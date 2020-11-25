Cyclone Nivar live updates | 'Severe cyclonic storm' 310 km away from Puducherry

25 November 2020 08:04 IST

A.P., Telangana, Karnataka on high alert; 22 NDRF teams on standby.

The storm system is expected to intensify and become a ‘very severe cyclone’ by 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry late in the evening with windspeeds in the range of 120-130 km per hour, gusting to nearly 145 kmph.

The rough sea in Nagapattinam district along with gusty winds on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours.

Helpline numbers:

Cuddalore: The Cuddalore district administration has established control rooms at the District Collectorate (04142 220700/233933/221383/221113), Cuddalore Revenue Divisional Office (04142-231284), Chidambaram Sub-Collector Office (04144-222256/290037) and Vriddhachalam Sub-Collector Office (04143-260248).

Karaikal: Free helpline numbers - 1070/ 1077, Control Room - 04368 - 228801 227704, Whatsapp number - 99438 06263.

Perambalur: People in need of help can contact the helpline number 1077.

Tiruvarur: WhatsApp number 93453 36838. Toll free number 1077

Pudukottai: 1077 or 04322-222207

Here's a list of helpline numbers of various depts

Chennai Corporation: 04425384530

24X7 control room: 1913

Flood control: 04424331074

Chennai MetroWater: 04428454040/04445674567

Ambulance service: 108/ 04428888105/ 7338895011

Electricity board

Chennai South-I: 9445850434/04424713988

Chennai South II: 9499050188/ 04423713631

Chengalpet: 9444099437/ 04427522119

Kancheepuram: 9445858740/ 04427282300

Chennai North: 9445850929/ 04428521833

Chennai Central: 9445449217/04428224423

Chennai West: 9445850500/04426151153

Here are the latest updates:

IMD update | 8.35 am

Nivar becomes 'severe cyclone'

The cyclonic storm NIVAR over southwest Bay of Bengal has burgeoned into a 'severe cyclonic storm' and lay 370 km east southeast of Chennai and 310 km southeast of Puducherry, according to a morning update from the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

It is likely to intensify further into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by noon and make landfall by late evening between the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, around Karaikal and Mamallapuram with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

Severe damage is expected to standing crop, plantation, orchards and thatched rooftops are expected to be blown away.Nivar is expected to begin ebbing in intensity by midnight after landfall and ease out by Friday though windspeeds and associated rainfall are expected to be significant until Friday, the IMD said. — Our Corrrespondent

Delhi | 8.30 am

Army deploys 12 teams

The Indian Army is ready to deploy 12 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) teams and two Engineer Task Force units during Cyclone Nivar.



"The Army is ready to assist the government and civil administration in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, maintaining communication with concerned officials", a defence press release said. — Our Corrrespondent

Chennai | 8.20 am

Flights cancelled at Chennai airport

Twelve departures and arrivals from and to Chennai airport have been cancelled so far due to Cyclone Nivar. Flights to Kannur, Kozhikode, Vijayawada, Tiruchi, Thoothukudi, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Hubli were cancelled.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) had said they have been making arrangements to see how best flight operations can be operated. AAI has been coordinating with the Meteorological Department, National Disaster Response Force and State government officials as well.

"The smaller ATR aircraft have been taken away from the airport by an airline because they feared it may be damaged when the cyclone makes a landfall. Those are the cancelled flights we see now. There may be delays through the day or diversions depending on the weather," an official said. — Staff Reporter

Tamil Nadu | 8.15 am

Thousands of police personnel deployed in coastal areas

Thousands of policemen, including commandos trained in disaster operations, have been deployed along the coastal areas as heavy rain lashed Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore districts since Tuesday afternoon.

With meteorological experts warning that Cyclone Nivar, located 450 km southeast of Chennai, was likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy reviewed the deployment of manpower and infrastructure at the police headquarters.

Read more

Andhra Pradesh | 7.45 am

Nellore, Prakasam administrations on tenterhooks

Authorities in south coastal Andhra Pradesh are on high alert as the cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm late on Wednesday.

Fishermen, who had ventured into the sea, rushed back as squally wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph prevailed. The fishermen started moving their boats to safer places as sea water advanced up to 100 metres in the coastal mandals, reminding them of the “Laila” cyclone that left a trial of destruction in 2010.

Read more

Puducherry | 7 am

Puducherry, Cuddalore gear up to deal with Cyclone Nivar

The Puducherry and Cuddalore district administrations are gearing up to deal with any eventuality arising out of Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.

Nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Parangipettai and Karaikal, to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Read more

IMD | 2.45 am

Severe cyclonic storm lay centered near Cuddalore

Cyclonic storm Nivar intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 24th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is about 310 km of Cuddalore. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.

Chennai | November 25, 2020, 12.15 am

Heavy rainfall in Chennai

Heavy rainfall recorded in Chennai from 0830 hours IST to 2030 hours IST of November 24, 2020: Nungambakkam: 106 mm Meenambakkam: 94 mm