Cyclone Nivar live updates | Amit Shah calls TN, Puducherry CMs

26 November 2020 09:47 IST

Nivar now a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ after making landfall; Puducherry and many districts of Tamil Nadu have declared holiday on November 26.

Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry as a very severe cyclonic storm. The landfall that started from 11.30 pm. on Wednesday night lasted till 2.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lay centered over north coastal Tamil Nadu, about 50 km northnorthwest of Puducherry. It still maintains a wind speed of 85 to 95 kmph as it moves to interior areas. It would move northwest wards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during next three hours.

Read more

Advertising

Advertising

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including State capital Chennai, are seeing persistent rains and strong winds, resulting in property damage due to water-logging and fallen trees. Thousands of people have been evacutated to storm shelters across Tamil Nadu. Many districts in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry have declared a holiday on November 26.

Cyclone Nivar | List of emergency numbers

Here are the latest updates:

11.15 am | New Delhi

Amit Shah calls TN, Puducherry CMs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured all possible support from the Centre, in the wake of cyclone Nivar, which made landfall last night.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Have spoken to CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and CM Shri @VNarayanasami and assured all possible help from the centre. NDRF teams already on ground to help people in need," Mr. Shah tweeted.

11.10 am | Tamil Nadu

Chennai Metro to resume operations

Chennai Metro Rail services, which was halted due to cyclone Nivar will resume from 12 noon today.

"In connection with Niver Cyclone, Metro Train Services will start by today (26.11.2020) 12.00 pm, will run with Holiday Train Services Time table with the headway of 10 mins," CMRL said. - Sunitha Sekar

11.00 am | Tamil Nadu

Bus transport to resume from noon today

Bus transport services in seven districts, where they were suspended in view of cyclone Nivar, would resume from noon today, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Thursday morning.

Bus transport had been suspended in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tirivarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts since 1 pm on November 24.

The decision of the State government follows the landfall in the stretch between Puducherry and Marakkanam, an official release said.

10.35 am | Puducherry

Prohibitory orders extended in Puducherry till 6 pm

Commuters wading through water-logged streets in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The District Administration in Puducherry has extended prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of CrPc till 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Earlier the plan was to have the restrictions in place till 6 a.m. on Thursday.

People who came out in large numbers without knowing about the extension of time were persuaded to return home by law enforcers.

Shops and commercial establishments were asked to down shutters till evening.

10.15 am | Andhra Prradesh

Widespread rain likely in coastal Andhra

Fishermen move a boat to safety in the coastal village of Kothapatnam in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most of the places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rainfall is expected in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on November 26, under the influence of cyclonic storm Nivar.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kurnool, Kadapa, Guntur and Prakasam districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Chittoor district. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Nellore and Anantapur districts on Thursday, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam.

Wind speed reaching 50-60 km per hour is likely to blow over Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool districts.

The sea condition is likely to remain rough off south Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen have been advised to suspend fishing operations and not to venture into sea.

Meanwhile, local cautionary signal number three (LC-III) was hoisted at Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, Nizampatnam and Vadarevu ports. Distant warning signal number two (DW-II) kept hoisted at Visakhapatnam port. The DW-II with section signal number- IV kept hoisted at Kakinada and Gangavaram ports.

Tamil Nadu | 10.00 am

Delta districts heave a sigh of relief as Nivar skirts destruction

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel leave for various parts of Nagapattinam district equipped with rafts and other emergency equipment on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

People in the delta district, particularly fishermen along the coastal areas of the delta region, heaved a sigh of relief at the break of dawn on Thursday as Nivar cyclone that made a landfall in the intervening night was not as intense as feared.

There was no life loss reported so far, and damages to livestock and physical infrastructure were minimal.

Many spent a sleepless night as heavy rain lashed with strong winds all throughout when the cyclone made a landfall. No one was allowed to venture out of their homes particularly at the time of landfall spanning a few hours.

Many parts of the districts including Sirkazhi, Kollidam and Vaidheeswarran Kovil received more than 150 mm rainfall.

Power cables were snapped at least in five places in the district. Instances of uprooting of trees were reported at a few places along the Mayiladuthurai-Kollidam highway.

Tamil Nadu | 9.00 am

Water release from Chembarambakkam reservoir reduced

Kancheepuram collector Mageswari Ravikumar has announced that the water release from Chembarambakkam reservoir has been reduced considerably to 1,500 cusecs around 7.30 a.m. on Thursday as rains have receded. The sluices gates of RedHills reservoir may not be opened on Thursday as it may take another two days to reach the maximum water level, noted officials of Water Resources Department.

Puducherry | 8.30 am

Nivar remains a severe cyclonic storm after making landfall

A huge tree was uprooted on Victor Simonel Street near the Puducherry Government Hospital in the aftermath of Cyclone Nivar, which made its landfall near Puducherry on Novemeber 25 night. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry, south of Chennai as a very severe cyclonic storm. The landfall that started from 11.30 pm. on Wednesday night lasted till 2.30 a.m. on Thursday.

In the process of landfall, it dumped extremely heavy rainfall in coastal areas. Puducherry received the highest of 30 cm rains followed by Cuddalore 27 cm and Chidambaram 13 cm. Rains lashed many places in and around Chennai too. While Nungambakkam recorded 11 cm, Poonamallee and Taramani received 10 cm till 6.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lay centered over north coastal Tamil Nadu, about 50 km northnorthwest of Puducherry. It still maintains a wind speed of 85 to 95 kmph as it moves to interior areas. It would move northwest wards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during next three hours.

Places like Ambur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Arani may experience squally winds with a speed of 50 kmph. In Chennai, rains may continue and winds will be strong for next six hours, according to the Meteorological Department.

Tamil Nadu | 7.30 am

Chennai airport to remain closed for operations till 9 a.m.

Empty tracks: A view of a flooded runway at the Chennai airport on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The official Twitter handle of AAI Chennai Airport said "The closure of #AAI #Chennaiairport due to #CycloneNivar stands extended till 0900hrs of 26.11.2020, on assessing the prevailing climatic conditions and taking passenger safety as top priority. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

The Chennai airport had suspended domestic, international and cargo operations from 7 p.m. on Wednesday till 7 a.m. on Thursday in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said the decision was taken considering the safety of the passengers.

Puducherry | 7.00 am

One killed, many injured as Nivar makes landfall in Puducherry

According to the police, a 47-year-old woman died when her house collapsed at Konur near Villupuram. The house collapsed due to the heavy rain before the direct landfall of the cyclone happened, police said. Her husband, who was also trapped, was rescued and is now undergoing treatment at a government hospital in the district.

Two people sustained minor injuries near Nettapakkam in Puducherry when their house collapsed early morning. They were treated at the Primary Heath Centre and discharged.

One elderly woman with a child was rescued from Rainbow Nagar in Puducherry after their house got inundated.

More than 10 trees got uprooted in the town and East Coast Road in Puducherry. Power supply in several parts of the U.T. remained disrupted from Wednesday 11 a.m. According to an Electricity Department official, supply would be restored only after the wind stops.

Early reports suggest not much damage in Cuddalore district, except for incidents of trees falling.

6.30 am

Rainfall likely to continue in Tamil Nadu

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran said rainfall is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu. “The storm now lies inside the land area. There will, however, be rainfall and strong winds as well,” he told PTI. In the next six hours, the severe cyclonic storm will further weaken, he said.

According to IMD tweet, the amount of rainfall during 08:30 a.m. of 25th Novemeber 25 and 02:30 a.m. of November 26: