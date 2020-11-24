Cyclone Nivar | Live updates: district administrations in TN’s delta region in alert mode

24 November 2020 09:43 IST

Nivar is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

The first cyclonic storm of this year’s northeast monsoon is likely to bring extremely heavy rain to one or two places in the delta region and the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To be named ‘Nivar’, as suggested by Iran, according to the list prepared by the World Meteorological Organisation’s panel, the weather system, currently a deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, is about 360 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 420 km southeast of Chennai.

As per the current prediction by the India Meteorological Department on Monday, cyclone Nivar could make a landfall between Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district in the Puducherry region.

Fishing boats anchored at the Pamban south seashore after port authorities hoisted cyclone warning signal-3 at the Pamban port on Monday, November 23, 2020. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Helpline numbers

Cuddalore: The Cuddalore district administration has established control rooms at the District Collectorate (04142 220700/233933/221383/221113), Cuddalore Revenue Divisional Office (04142-231284), Chidambaram Sub-Collector Office (04144-222256/290037) and Vriddhachalam Sub-Collector Office (04143-260248).

Karaikal: Free helpline numbers - 1070/ 1077, Control Room - 04368 - 228801 227704, Whatsapp number - 99438 06263.

Perambalur: People in need of help can contact the helpline number 1077.

Tiruvarur: WhatsApp number 93453 36838. Toll free number 1077

Pudukottai: 1077 or 04322-222207

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu | 10.00 am

Tangedco keeps men, machinery and materials ready for any crisis

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has kept men, machinery and materials ready to handle the fallout from Cyclone Nivar in the city.

Local officials have been deputed for cutting down tree branches, which could cause damage to transformers or overhead power lines during downpours.

Electricity Minister P. Thangamani said as part of precautionary measures, power supply would be disrupted for one hour during the cyclone’s passing.

IMD Update | 9.30 am

Deep Depression moves west-northwestwards

The Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 05 kmph during the past 6 hours. It intensified into a Cyclonic Strom “NIVAR” and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 24th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 10.0°N and longitude 83.0°E, about 410 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai, according to IMD sources.

It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for next 12 hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November 2020 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Tamil Nadu | 8.20 am

District administrations in alert mode in TN

District administrations in delta region and central region of Tamil Nadu have put in place measures to tackle the impact of Nivar cyclone. The emphasis of the district adminstrations was on preventing loss of human lives, livestock, cattle and property. The Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue and other line departments have been put on high alert.

Low-lying areas prone for inundation have been identified at 212 places in Tiruvarur district and rescue and relief centres have been set up at 249 places to accommodate those who might need food and shelter, according to the Food Minister, R.Kamaraj.

Tamil Nadu | 8.00 am

Bus services suspended in seven districts

As the State braces itself for Cyclone Nivar, six NDRF teams have been shifted from Arakkonam to Cuddalore, while two teams will be stationed in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu government has suspended bus services in seven districts — Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu — from 1 p.m. on November 24, till further orders. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chaired a meeting on Monday to take stock of the preventive measures in place and gave a number of directions to officials to ensure that people remain safe.

Mr. Palaniswami also requested the public in these districts to avoid venturing out of their homes unless it is essential to do so.

Andhra Pradesh | 7.45 am

A.P Health Dept. braces for cyclone Nivar

With the severe cyclonic storm Nivar likely to cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Rayalaseema and South Coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has sounded alert and asked the officials to brace up for any emergency.

Health and Family Welfare, Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar asked the District Medical and Health Officers to form teams which will be deployed at relief centres and keep drugs, disinfectants ready in sufficient quantities.

Puducherry | 7.20 am

Round-the-clock alert in Puducherry

All government departments will be on round-the-clock alert to prevent loss of life and minimise damage to property and disruption of normal life in view of Cyclone Nirav predicted to make a landfall in the region on November 25, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Monday.

With heavy rainfall forecast, the administration would use motor pumps to drain away water from low-lying areas. In places beset by excessive waterlogging, the residents would be relocated to relief camps set up in marriage halls, community halls and schools and their essential needs taken care of.

Industries, traders and schools have been directed to prevent workers/students from attending until the storm passes.

Chennai | 7.00 am

Chennai Corporation readies 75 relief centres

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started work on relief centres at 75 locations across the city ahead of the cyclonic storm.

According to official sources, there are about 19 areas vulnerable to flooding. Civic officials have been asked to advise residents in such areas to reach relief centres 24 hours ahead of the cyclonic storm.

