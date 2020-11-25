Cyclone Nivar in pictures | Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

25 November 2020 12:46 IST

A collection of images from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as both States brace for Cyclone Nivar's landfall.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speeds in excess of 120 kmph, according to the Indian Met Department. In the lead-up, heavy and persistent rainfall at the start of the week threw life out of gear in the coastal cities and towns, causing heavy waterlogging in parts.

