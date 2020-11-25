Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar in pictures | Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The Hindu Net Desk 25 November 2020 12:46 IST
Updated: 25 November 2020 12:46 IST
1 / 7

The rough seas on the Ennore coast in Chennai didn’t deter some youngsters from living on the edge, literally
Photo: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn’t deter many from making a desperate dash out of Chennai, packing buses after the Tamil Nadu government announced suspension of bus services in several districts from 1 p.m. on November 24. This was the scene at Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Chennai.
Photo: M. VEDHAN
Fishermen were warned to keep off the seas. They tied their fishing boats together, placed them at a distance away from the sea, in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: M. Moorthy
A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) assembled in Puducherry on Tuesday in anticipation of heavy rains.
Photo: S.S. KUMAR
Ominous signs in the Puducherry coast as rough waves lashed the town’s seafront.
Photo:T. Singaravelou
Corporation staff were kept busy across Chennai as they try to drain rain water on the hectic Bharathi Salai in Triplicane
Photo: K. V. Srinivasan
Vehicles wading through waterlogged roads brought back haunting memories of the 2015 floods. The scene at Dr. Besant Road in Chennai.
Photo: K. V. Srinivasan

A collection of images from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as both States brace for Cyclone Nivar's landfall.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speeds in excess of 120 kmph, according to the Indian Met Department. In the lead-up, heavy and persistent rainfall at the start of the week threw life out of gear in the coastal cities and towns, causing heavy waterlogging in parts.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Chennai Puducherry Multimedia Photos Tamil Nadu