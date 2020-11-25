Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar in pictures | Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

1/7

Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speeds in excess of 120 kmph, according to the Indian Met Department. In the lead-up, heavy and persistent rainfall at the start of the week threw life out of gear in the coastal cities and towns, causing heavy waterlogging in parts.

Other Slideshows

An employee prays as his bus proceeds to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on June 8, 2020. The temple will open to general public on June 11. Lord Venkateshwara temple will be open to locals alone for the next few days as a test run, before welcoming pilgrims.

Coronavirus | Eat, pray, and shop: Unlocking the new normal

Liquor shops across Tamil Nadu, barring Chennai and Thiruvallur, were reopened on May 16, 2020 after the Supreme Court stayed a Madras High Court order against running liquor shops at the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Photo shows a tippler displaying his purchase after standing in sepentine queue at Uthukadu village in Kancheepuram district.

In pictures: TASMAC reopens in Tamil Nadu with regulations

The Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market was packed with customers on April 25, Saturday, as people rushed to stock up essentials ahead of the 4-day-long lockdown.

In pictures | Markets in Tamil Nadu see huge crowds ahead of complete lockdown

Emden wrecked off North Keeling Island, west of Australia, in November 1914.

How German cruiser ‘Emden’ struck terror in the heart of the British Empire, and became a Tamil word

The protest against CAA/NCR/NPR at Chepauk, Chennai.

Anti-CAA protests rock Tamil Nadu

Strings attached: An expensive veena is carved out of a single piece of wood from a jackfruit tree. In lower-priced versions the pot and stem are made from two pieces of wood and joined together. Rajasekar, 70, a fourth generation veena-maker at work on a top-end veena.

Behind the sound of music that wafts through air in Thanjavur’s Narasingapettai

Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY