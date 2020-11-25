Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speeds in excess of 120 kmph, according to the Indian Met Department. In the lead-up, heavy and persistent rainfall at the start of the week threw life out of gear in the coastal cities and towns, causing heavy waterlogging in parts.
Cyclone Nivar in pictures | Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
The Hindu Net Desk
November 25, 2020 12:46 IST
A collection of images from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as both States brace for Cyclone Nivar's landfall.
Photo: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
Photo: M. VEDHAN
Photo: M. Moorthy
Photo: S.S. KUMAR
Photo: T. Singaravelou
Photo: K. V. Srinivasan
Photo: K. V. Srinivasan
