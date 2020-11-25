Cyclone Nivar expected to cross T.N. coast by Wednesday midnight or early on Thursday

CHENNAI:

25 November 2020 11:46 IST

Incessant heavy rainfall lashed several areas in and around Chennai as the severe cyclonic storm Nivar approached closer to the coast on Wednesday.

Places in and around Chennai received heavy to very heavy rain till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Nungambakkam received nearly 17 cm of rainfall and Meenambakkam recorded 12 cm. The other weather stations in Taramani (12 cm), West Tambaram (10 cm) and Ennore 9 cm too recorded rain of heavy to very heavy intensity.

However, other places such as Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Nagapattinam have received only light rain till 8.30 a.m.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm Nivar has moved west-northwestwards and lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 290 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 300 km east southeast of Puducherry and 350 km south southeast of Chennai. It is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by afternoon.

It is now moving at a speed of 7 km per hour.

Severe weather disturbance is likely across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during Wednesday midnight and early hours of Thursday as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph crosses the coast, said officials.

One or two places in coastal and north interior districts of the State and Puducherry may experience rainfall of extremely heavy intensity above 24 cm on Wednesday as Nivar comes closer to the Tamil Nadu coast. A total of 15 districts may experience isolated extremely heavy rain, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Villupuram on Wednesday.

The IMD has warned of damage to thatched houses, roads, breaking of tree branches and disruptions of overhead power lines. Widespread damage to standing crops and plantations is also expected.

Squally winds will gradually increase during the day and its speed would reach 120-130 kmph gusting sometimes up to 145 kmph along and off coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Districts such as Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram and Chengalpattu may experience gale winds.

Winds with speeds reaching 80-90 kmph gusting sometimes to 100 kmph are expected over Tiruvarur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts from Wednesday noon to early hours of Thursday at the time of landfall of Nivar.

Severe damage is expected to standing crop, plantation, orchards, and thatched rooftops are likely to be blown away.

Nivar is expected to begin ebbing in intensity by midnight after landfall and ease out by Friday though windspeed and associated rainfall are expected to be significant until Friday.