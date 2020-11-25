Cyclone Nivar: Ensure access to shelter, necessities for persons with disabilities, says Commissioner

CHENNAI

25 November 2020 15:55 IST

The State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, having the powers of a civil court, has asked the district disaster management authorities of coastal districts to make immediate suitable arrangements to provide basic necessities to persons with disabilities on priority, and ensure that they have access to facilities for shelter, owing to Cyclone Nivar.

In a cyclone advisory to the TN State Disaster Management Authority, Health and Family Welfare Department secretary, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district disaster management authorities, Johny Tom Varghese, the Commissioner, said that information regarding the needs and whereabouts of persons with disabilities should also be maintained and assistance should be provided on a priority basis.

The Commissioner has asked officials to ensure that special accessible helplines are available for cyclone-related assistance as well as a list of shelters with accessible facilities in each zone in accessible formats.

Awareness messages from the the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority should be provided in accessible formats in both English and Tamil as well as be broadcast on social media in an accessible format, he said.

Districts which are affected due to the rains have been asked to ensure no disruption to essential medical services including dialysis, chemotherapy and radiation, or have been asked to turn to emergency home treatments if needed. Apart from ensuring that persons with disabilities who are rescued or evacuated are provided with water, food medicines and assistive devices, the Commissioner has also asked for persons with disabilities who cannot be evacuated due to the nature of their disability to be provided with alternate, accessible shelter arrangements.