Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Nivar: Electricity restored in Cuddalore, Villupuram districts, Minister says

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister P. Thangamani  

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani said that electricity has been fully restored in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts and it would be fully restored in Chennai by Friday night.

Talking to presspersons, Mr.Thangamani said, “The State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami, worked faster than the cyclone. Due to precautionary measures taken by the government, few calamities have been reported. Household connections have been completely restored by Thursday night in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts. As far as Chennai is concerned, 95% of connections have been restored and 100% would be restored by tonight (Friday).”

Mr. Thangamani said 2,458 electric poles were damaged due to Cyclone Nivar and 108 transformers were affected due to lightening in cyclone-hit districts. He added that the damage is estimated to cost about ₹15 crore. Mr.Thangamani said that work for laying underground cables is progressing in North Chennai areas and work would be carried out in Madippakam, Perumbakkam and Pallikaranai areas in the future.

