Cyclone Nivar: Crops in over 2,900 acres damaged in Cuddalore district

Paddy and groundnut cultivated in about 2,525 acres and horticulture crops in about 185 hectares were destroyed, says Industries Minister M.C. Sampath

Even as the assessment of damage caused by the recent incessant rain due to Cyclone Nivar in Cuddalore district is under way, preliminary estimates indicate that standing crops in over 2,900 acres have been destroyed.

Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate here on Saturday, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath said that paddy and groundnut cultivated in about 2,525 acres and horticulture crops in about 185 hectares were destroyed.

As many as 95 thatched huts were completely destroyed while 642 huts were partially damaged. In addition, as many as 174 concrete houses were fully damaged while five were partially damaged, he said.

Over 300 uprooted trees were removed while 77 electric poles damaged in the cyclone were replaced.

More than 52,000 people were accommodated in 28 cyclone relief shelters and 191 temporary shelters set up across the district, he said.

Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri was present.