Cyclone Nivar: Central team to visit TN, Puducherry on Saturday, Sunday

CHENNAI

04 December 2020 15:28 IST

The inter-Ministerial central team deputed by the Union Home Ministry to visit cyclone Nivar-affected areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to evaluate the damages would arrive here on Saturday. Nivar made landfall in the northern coast of Tamil Nadu between November 25 and 26.

The Central team led by Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Ashutosh Agnihotri is expected to arrive around 1 pm on Saturday and later call on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for a briefing and hold discussion with State government officials.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, the team would divide into two and one of them would visit south Chennai, Mamallapuram and other parts in Chengalpattu before reaching Puducherry that evening.

The same team would visit affected areas in Puducherry and later parts of Cuddalore and Villupuram districts on Monday before reaching Chennai the same evening. Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi is the nodal officer for this team.

The second team would visit north Chennai and affected parts in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Vellore districts on Sunday. On Monday, the second team would visit cyclone-hit areas in Vellore and Tirupattur districts before reaching Chennai the same evening.

Both the teams would hold discussions with State government officials in Chennai on Tuesday morning and later would have a debriefing session with the Chief Minister. The inter-Ministerial team would return to Delhi on Tuesday evening.

The Centre, last Saturday, deputed an inter-ministerial team to visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry this week to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. The Central team would have officials from the departments of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Road Transport and Highways, Finance, Power, Rural Development, Fisheries and Water Resources.