In pictures: Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witness aftermath of Cylone Nivar

26 November 2020 18:07 IST

Here is a glimpse of what the cyclone left behind, as captured by The Hindu’s photographers.

The ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall in Puducherry, left in its wake a trail of destruction in the form of uprooted trees, flooded roads and damaged property. The landfall that started from 11.30 pm. on Wednesday night lasted till 2.30 a.m. on Thursday. Numerous teams of disaster relief organisations, both central and private, are braving coronavirus infections to do the needful.

Here is a glimpse of the aftermath of the cyclone along the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as captured by The Hindu’s photographers. Follow our live for more updates.

Advertising

Advertising