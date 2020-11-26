Tamil Nadu

In pictures: Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witness aftermath of Cylone Nivar

The ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall in Puducherry, left in its wake a trail of destruction in the form of uprooted trees, flooded roads and damaged property. The landfall that started from 11.30 pm. on Wednesday night lasted till 2.30 a.m. on Thursday. Numerous teams of disaster relief organisations, both central and private, are braving coronavirus infections to do the needful.

Here is a glimpse of the aftermath of the cyclone along the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as captured by The Hindu’s photographers. Follow our live for more updates.

Onwards: People wade through the water-logged streets of Consalpet in Vellore. Thousands of people have been evacutated to storm shelters across Tamil Nadu due to warnings issued in connection with Cyclone Nivar.

In pictures: Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witness aftermath of Cylone Nivar

Chennai's iconic Marina beach is filled with storm water due to heavy rain on Wednesday due to Cyclone Nivar.

Cyclone Nivar in pictures | Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

