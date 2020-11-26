In pictures: Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witness aftermath of Cylone Nivar

1/12

Onwards: People wade through the water-logged streets of Consalpet in Vellore. Thousands of people have been evacutated to storm shelters across Tamil Nadu due to warnings issued in connection with Cyclone Nivar. Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Water, the great equaliser: The historic Madras War Cemetery in Chennai’s Nandambakkam was flooded following two days of rain. Here, tombstones stand partially submerged on November 26. Photo: M. Vedhan

Fallen heros: Following persistant rain and strong wind, many trees were uprooted in different parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In this photo, a huge tree on Victor Simonel Street near the Puducherry Government Hospital lies on the ground after it was ripped out in th cyclonic winds. Photo: S.S. Kumar

In Mamallapuram, a heritage town and popular tourist destination, huts were damaged in the strong winds and torrential rain. As rains lashed, troops of monkeys sought refuge under the decorative, cave-like arches, dotted with images of deities carved in stone at the ancient Sri Sthalasayana Perumal temple. Photo: M. Karunakaran

Water water everywhere: The Manimangalam main road resembled a lake on Thursday after the Chembarambakkam reservoir opened its shutters to release excess water. on Thursday. Photo: S. R. Raghunathan

An island: A residential colony stands erect amidst a sea of water after the Chembarambakkam reservoir was opened to release of excess rain water on Thursday. Photo: S. R. Raghunathan

Stuck, again: Migrant workers from Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand heading to Bengaluru and Kerala were stranded at Chennai’s Moore Market Complex near the Chennai Central railway station after train services were suspended in the wake of the cyclone. Photo: R. Ragu

Where is the crop?: In Mayiladuthurai district, paddy fields were submerged after prolonged rainfall brought on by Cyclone Nivar. In this phot taken in Neithavasal village, a farmer stands in a flooded field. Photo: M. Moorthy

Assessing damage: After the cyclone has passed, the Director of Fisheries Department P. Muthu Meena ventures out to the sea in an inflated Coast Guard boat from Thengaithittu harbour to assess damage to fishing boats anchored at Arikamedu. Photo: T. Singaravelou

And we are back! Half a day after Cyclone Nivar made landfall, a group of youths take selfie at Srinivasapuram shore in Chennai. Photo: K.V. Srinivasan

Where better to play?: Chennai’s Marina beach saw an influx of visitors on November 26 evening after Cyclone Nivar passed. Cops had their hands full, trying to control the crowd of people who gathered to play in the water-logged beach. Photo: K.V. Srinivasan